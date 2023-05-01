Susquehanna Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after acquiring an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

