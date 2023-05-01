Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.05 million and $1.29 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,471,818,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

