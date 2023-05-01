Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Up 1.4%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Tapinator Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

