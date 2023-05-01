Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 14,191 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $947.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 420,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

