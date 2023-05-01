Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 14,191 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $947.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
