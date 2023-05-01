TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,921. The firm has a market cap of C$57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.70 and a twelve month high of C$74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3821012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

