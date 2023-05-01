TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 435,974 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

