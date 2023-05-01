TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$110.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at C$106.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.42 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The firm has a market cap of C$99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4855103 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

