TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

