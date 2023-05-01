TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

