Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.52) on Friday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 426.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,261.60). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,696 shares of company stock worth $2,533,184. Insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

