Teck Resources’ (TECK) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TECK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.