Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $319.64 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $319.64 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003837 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001490 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 263,281,222 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.