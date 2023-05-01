Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,231,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,063,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

