TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$150.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TFII opened at C$146.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.27. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$173.90.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. Also, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

