TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1449331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

