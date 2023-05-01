The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

