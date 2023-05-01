The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $13,140,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 119,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.85. 512,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.