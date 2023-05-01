Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.61. 1,391,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

