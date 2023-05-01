Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,193,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,236,316. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $286.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $705.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

