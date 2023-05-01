Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 469 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,625. The company has a market capitalization of $439.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.