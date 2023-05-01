Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.52. 1,224,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,030. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

