Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.79. 297,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

