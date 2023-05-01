Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.87. 8,742,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,068,639. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $614.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

