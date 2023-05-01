Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 67,201 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 152,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,154. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

