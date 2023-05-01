Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after buying an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

FAST stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.38. 712,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

