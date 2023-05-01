Timothy John O’connor Sells 15,625 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,477. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

