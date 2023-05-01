TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$159.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE X opened at C$137.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.09. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$123.03 and a twelve month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.68 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.11%. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.3660377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

