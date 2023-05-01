Tokocrypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $670,652.41 (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $169.40 million and approximately $670,652.41 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.