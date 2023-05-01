Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TMTNF stock remained flat at $79.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

