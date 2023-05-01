Traders Buy High Volume of Nano-X Imaging Call Options (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the typical daily volume of 833 call options.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 65.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 35.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 255,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
