Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after acquiring an additional 658,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.90 on Monday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.