Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 18,151,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,608,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Institutional Trading of Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Transocean by 10.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

