TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $53,272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 82,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion Price Performance

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,896. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

