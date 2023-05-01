Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Olivier Chavy Sells 7,900 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Chavy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $56.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after buying an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

