Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

NYSE:TREX opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

