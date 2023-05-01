TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBK. Stephens lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.81 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $7,511,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

