Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock remained flat at $16.22 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,547. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

