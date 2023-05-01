TRON Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $269.63 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,609,954,152 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.