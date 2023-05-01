Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 317,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

