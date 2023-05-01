UBS Group AG Acquires 2,019 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 2,765.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.67. 15,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,858. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.83 million, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

