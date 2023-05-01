UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of Global X Alternative Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Alternative Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

