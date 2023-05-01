UBS Group AG Raises Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

KRUS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,703. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.36 million, a P/E ratio of -984.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

