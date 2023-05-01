UBS Group AG Sells 34,339 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in N-able were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Insider Activity at N-able

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $667,210. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of N-able stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. 83,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $95.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.