UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

See Also

