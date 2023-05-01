Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,918.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00414851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00117760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26823602 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,491,114.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.