UMA Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, UMA has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00006833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $138.64 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,483,544 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,149,189 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

