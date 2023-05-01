UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $728,074. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $875,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

