Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.29 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00018917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $35.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00309703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39681714 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $44,181,295.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

