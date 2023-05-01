Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.
Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.04. 320,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,972. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
