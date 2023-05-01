Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.04. 320,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,972. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

