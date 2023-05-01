Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

