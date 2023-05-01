Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNM opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

